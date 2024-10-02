Radio News: AER Promotion

Army Emergency Relief’s Mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress of Soldiers and their Families. SMA Michael A. Grinston, the newly appointed CEO of AER speaks on the benefits that AER offers.