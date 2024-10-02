Two-minute newscast covering U.S. and Allies Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity and Navy's Unmanned Detect-And-Avoidance Tech Goes Operational for First Time. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 05:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82797
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110599255.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 241002 Bahrain Beat, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.