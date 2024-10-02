Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - UMGC and SSgt Garcia

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.03.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with a representative from the University of Maryland Global Campus-Asia, and Staff Sergeant Natanael Garcia who was recognized during an 8th Communications Squadron all-call for his heroic actions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    8th Fighter Wing
    college credit
    saving lives
    education
    heroic actions
    8th Communications Squadron

