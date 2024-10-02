AFN Kunsan Radio Update - UMGC and SSgt Garcia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82787" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with a representative from the University of Maryland Global Campus-Asia, and Staff Sergeant Natanael Garcia who was recognized during an 8th Communications Squadron all-call for his heroic actions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)