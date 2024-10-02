Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Announcements

    AMC Announcements

    JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    This readout contains messaging about TSA Regulations, securing your luggage, protecting your pets and tips for moving through security efficiently, narrated by service members assigned to Media Bureau Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82773
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110598901.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Track # 8
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Announcements, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PCS
    Patriot Express
    Space A
    PAX
    Pet Travel
    AMC Terminal

