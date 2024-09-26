The Maintainer Podcast - Special Edition Episode

In this Special Edition Maintainer Podcast episode, we are introduced to the command's new CMEO, Senior Chief Michael Greene who answers some FAQ about the DEOC Survey and sit it on an exclusive interview between Mid-Atlantic regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Commanding Officer, Capt. Jay Young and our new Executive Director, Mrs. Dawn Dick.