The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 1

In this first episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we dive into the dynamic world of naval maintenance, speaking with Navy Capt. Alex Leanos about the vital integration of Reserve Sailors with the active-duty personnel at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). We also hear from MR3 Colson Cadore, who shares insights into his critical work on the construction of a seawater service pump shaft for USS Stout (DDG 55). We sit down with our new command Chaplain, Lt. Tosha Arrington, to discuss her role in supporting the MARMC family, and wrap up the episode with a message from our Commanding Officer, Capt. Jay Young.