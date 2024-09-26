Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 1

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Audio by Danielle Lofton 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    In this first episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we dive into the dynamic world of naval maintenance, speaking with Navy Capt. Alex Leanos about the vital integration of Reserve Sailors with the active-duty personnel at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC). We also hear from MR3 Colson Cadore, who shares insights into his critical work on the construction of a seawater service pump shaft for USS Stout (DDG 55). We sit down with our new command Chaplain, Lt. Tosha Arrington, to discuss her role in supporting the MARMC family, and wrap up the episode with a message from our Commanding Officer, Capt. Jay Young.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 09:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 82755
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110597174.mp3
    Length: 00:23:20
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 1, by Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    The Maintainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download