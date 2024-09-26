Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 45: United States v. Swisher (C.A.A.F. 2024)

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This week we examine a unique CAAF case examining the correct appellate standard for sentence appropriateness. Swisher examines what a closely related case is for purposes of this sentence appropriateness standard.

    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

