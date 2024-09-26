KMC Update- Everbridge and the Plan My Move workshop

Imclement weather may cause bus routes to modify, that is why the DODEA Student Transportation Offices encourages all parents and guardians to sign up for everbridge. The Plan My Move workshop is another important resource for the KMC. It will assist in preparing your upcoming move to your next duty station. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)