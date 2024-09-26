Imclement weather may cause bus routes to modify, that is why the DODEA Student Transportation Offices encourages all parents and guardians to sign up for everbridge. The Plan My Move workshop is another important resource for the KMC. It will assist in preparing your upcoming move to your next duty station. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 04:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82746
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110596817.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update- Everbridge and the Plan My Move workshop, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.