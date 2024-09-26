Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 20

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT NOVOSEL , ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Audio by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 20: Laying the Foundation - Building Resilience.

    In today’s episode we are laying the foundation to build and strengthen your resilience. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, are special guests Maj. Joe Adams, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, Maj. Daniella Pettinari, Deputy Chief of Behavioral Health, and Sgt. First Class Trisha Ronk, Medical Company First Sergeant.

    Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, at Fort Novosel, Alabama.

    The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.

    To learn about services provided by Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 11:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82738
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110594950.mp3
    Length: 00:18:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Other
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL , ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 20, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    DHA
    Fort Novosel
    Lyster Health Talks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download