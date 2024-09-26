Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 20: Laying the Foundation - Building Resilience.
In today’s episode we are laying the foundation to build and strengthen your resilience. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, are special guests Maj. Joe Adams, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, Maj. Daniella Pettinari, Deputy Chief of Behavioral Health, and Sgt. First Class Trisha Ronk, Medical Company First Sergeant.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic, at Fort Novosel, Alabama.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
To learn about services provided by Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.
