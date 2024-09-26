89B Course Manager discusses training Soldiers in 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82736" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Christopher Nieves, 89B1O Course Manager with the Fort McCoy Ordnance School at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., discusses teaching the course Sept. 26 at Fort McCoy. Nieves served as the course manager for nearly two years helping Soldiers learn in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at the installation. The Ammunition Supply Course is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)