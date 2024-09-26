89B Course Manager discusses training Soldiers in 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy

Staff Sgt. Christopher Nieves, 89B1O Course Manager with the Fort McCoy Ordnance School at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., discusses teaching the course Sept. 26 at Fort McCoy. Nieves served as the course manager for nearly two years helping Soldiers learn in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at the installation. The Ammunition Supply Course is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 18:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Christopher Nieves
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
