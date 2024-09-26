Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    89B Course Manager discusses training Soldiers in 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy

    89B Course Manager discusses training Soldiers in 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Nieves, 89B1O Course Manager with the Fort McCoy Ordnance School at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis., discusses teaching the course Sept. 26 at Fort McCoy. Nieves served as the course manager for nearly two years helping Soldiers learn in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at the installation. The Ammunition Supply Course is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 18:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82736
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110593566.mp3
    Length: 00:06:46
    Artist Staff Sgt. Christopher Nieves
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 67
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89B Course Manager discusses training Soldiers in 89B10 Ammunition Supply Course at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    89B10 Ammunition Supply Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download