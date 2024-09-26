Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Wakeup Call Scoped Show

    GREECE

    09.25.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine McDavid, a radio broadcaster at American Forces Network Souda Bay, hosts a live radio show onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, September 25, 2024. The topic of the hour is inventions that have not changed in over a century. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine McDavid)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82717
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110592220.mp3
    Length: 00:06:15
    Year 2024
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Morning Wakeup Call Scoped Show, by SA Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

