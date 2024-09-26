Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Q3 AFN Incirlik DJ - Senior Airman Isabell Nutt

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.27.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Isabell Nutt AFN Europe DJ for Q3 submission. Nutt is an AFN broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Incirlik. This is a scoped hour of a live radio show on Aug. 27, 2024, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 07:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82714
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110592143.mp3
    Length: 00:06:33
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Q3 AFN Incirlik DJ - Senior Airman Isabell Nutt, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Incirlik
    DJ

