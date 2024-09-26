Senior Airman Isabell Nutt AFN Europe DJ for Q3 submission. Nutt is an AFN broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Incirlik. This is a scoped hour of a live radio show on Aug. 27, 2024, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Isabell Nutt)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 07:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82714
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110592143.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
This work, 2024 Q3 AFN Incirlik DJ - Senior Airman Isabell Nutt, by SrA Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
