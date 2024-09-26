Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - National POW/MIA Recognition Day and U.S. Sixth Fleet Change of Command

    ITALY

    09.23.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    240923-N-NY362-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 23, 2024) Radio news highlighting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's speech during the national prisoner of war (POW) missing in action (MIA) Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., and the U.S. 6th Fleet change of command on Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - National POW/MIA Recognition Day and U.S. Sixth Fleet Change of Command, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

