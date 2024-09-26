AFN Naples Radio News - National POW/MIA Recognition Day and U.S. Sixth Fleet Change of Command

240923-N-NY362-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 23, 2024) Radio news highlighting U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's speech during the national prisoner of war (POW) missing in action (MIA) Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., and the U.S. 6th Fleet change of command on Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)