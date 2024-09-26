Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 039 - Enlistment as a Path to Citizenship

    Chevrons - Ep 039 - Enlistment as a Path to Citizenship

    OTIS ANG BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This will be a conversation about how, in the military, individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together under a shared purpose to contribute to something bigger than themselves and serve their nation. The contributions of immigrants who serve and swear allegiance to the nation are recognized and appreciated.

    So for a little background, non-U.S. citizens may be eligible to apply for naturalization, which is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to a lawful permanent resident after meeting the requirements established by Congress, as defined by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. For many, joining the U.S. military offers a fast track to becoming a U.S. citizen.

    In this episode, Technical Sgt. Timothy Thorpe, a Massachusetts Air National Guard recruiter, and his recruit, Airman Daniel Olubodun will join us to talk about their experience. Airman Olubodun is native to Nigeria, was granted U.S. citizenship during Basic Military Training.

    For more information about U.S. Citizenship through military service, reach out to a local Air National Guard recruiter or Military One Source has some incredible resources for you to check out. Support is available to service members and their families who have questions about applying for citizenship.

    You may also call the USCIS toll-free Military Help Line: 877-247-4645.

    enlistment
    naturalization
    citizenship
    serving
    recruiting
    immigration

