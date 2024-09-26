Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 17: From Crypto to Analytics – Safeguarding Navy Networks

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this episode of Empowering Excellence for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we are joined by Jeff Sanders, Program Manager of the Navy’s Cybersecurity Program Office (PMW 130). Together, they explore the critical role that PMW 130 plays in defending Navy networks against evolving cyber threats. From cryptography and key management to network security and cyber analytics, Jeff shares insights into the programs and initiatives that ensure the Navy’s operational readiness in the face of modern cyber challenges. Tune in to learn more about cybersecurity careers at NAVWAR and PEO C4I and how these efforts are shaping the future of Navy cybersecurity.

