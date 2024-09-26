Radio Spot - Ask A German

Kaiserslautern Military Community members are invited to attend the "Ask A German," event happening on Oct. 29th, from 1000 to 1200 at the Ramstein Community Center, BLDG 412. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
