    Radio Spot - Ask A German

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Kaiserslautern Military Community members are invited to attend the "Ask A German," event happening on Oct. 29th, from 1000 to 1200 at the Ramstein Community Center, BLDG 412. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 09:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82693
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110587860.mp3
    Length: 00:00:29
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Ask A German, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ask A German

