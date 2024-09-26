Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio July 2, 2024

    AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio July 2, 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.02.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Sgt. Zack Stine, public affairs broadcaster, Armed Forces Network Wiesbaden discusses shows and showbiz over live radio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, July 2, 2024. The audio was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, July 2, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Zack Stine)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 05:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82689
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110587739.mp3
    Length: 00:12:05
    Artist SGT Zack Stine
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio July 2, 2024, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download