Sgt. Zack Stine, public affairs broadcaster, Armed Forces Network Wiesbaden discusses shows and showbiz over live radio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, July 2, 2024. The audio was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, July 2, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Zack Stine)
Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 05:27
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|82689
Filename:
|2409/DOD_110587739.mp3
Length:
|00:12:05
Artist
|SGT Zack Stine
Year
|2024
Genre
|Spoken
Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Live Radio July 2, 2024, by SGT Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
