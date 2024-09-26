Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trunk of Treat radio SPOT

    GERMANY

    08.29.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kallysta M Castillo 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Stuttgart, GERMANY. The Stuttgart High School is hosting their annual Trunk or Treat event on 31 October, 2024, at the high school parking lot. (Audio by MC2 Kallysta Mikulsky)

    This work, Trunk of Treat radio SPOT, by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panthers
    USAG Stuttgart
    Trunk or Treat
    Stuttgart High School

