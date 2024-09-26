Stuttgart, GERMANY. The Stuttgart High School is hosting their annual Trunk or Treat event on 31 October, 2024, at the high school parking lot. (Audio by MC2 Kallysta Mikulsky)
This work, Trunk of Treat radio SPOT, by PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
