Radio Spot - Bowling Leagues

A 15 second spot about the kickoff of the spouses and teachers bowling leagues at the Vogelweh Bowling Center. For more information contact the Vogelweh Bowling Center. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 05:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82685
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110587712.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
