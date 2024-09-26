Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Bowling Leagues

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15 second spot about the kickoff of the spouses and teachers bowling leagues at the Vogelweh Bowling Center. For more information contact the Vogelweh Bowling Center. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 05:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82685
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110587712.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Bowling Leagues, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Bowling League
    Vogelweh
    Radio Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern

