    ACS holds weekly dad talks

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.01.2024

    Audio by Spc. Deziree Keay 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Army Community Service holds bimonthly dad talk sessions for fathers in the Wiesbaden community, Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, June 20, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Deziree Keay)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 05:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist SGT Deziree Keay
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACS holds weekly dad talks, by SPC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

