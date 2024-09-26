Wiesbaden Army Community Service holds bimonthly dad talk sessions for fathers in the Wiesbaden community, Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, June 20, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 05:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82683
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110587700.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|SGT Deziree Keay
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS holds weekly dad talks, by SPC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.