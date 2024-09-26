American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Banned Books Week and how the Aviano Base Library is participating. Libraries across military installations follow American Library Association Bill of Rights to ensure that the selection process is free from censorship and applies the principles of intellectual freedom. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Banned Books Week, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
