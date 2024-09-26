Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Banned Books Week

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Banned Books Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.27.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Banned Books Week and how the Aviano Base Library is participating. Libraries across military installations follow American Library Association Bill of Rights to ensure that the selection process is free from censorship and applies the principles of intellectual freedom. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 05:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82682
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110587699.mp3
    Length: 00:02:39
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Banned Books Week, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    Aviano Base Library
    Banned Books Week
    American Library Association

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download