    AFN Aviano Radio News: Cobra Warrior 24-2

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.27.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Airmen from the 555th Fighter and 555th Fighter Generation Squadron traveling to Royal Air Force Mildenhall to participate in Cobra Warrior 24-2. The exercise provided training on air missile defense, offensive counter air and personnel recovery, and focused on tactical high-end warfighting in contested, degraded and limited operating environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 05:22
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    NATO
    RAF
    Triple Nickle
    Great Power Competition
    Group Chat
    CW24-2

