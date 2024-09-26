AFN Aviano Radio News: Cobra Warrior 24-2

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Airmen from the 555th Fighter and 555th Fighter Generation Squadron traveling to Royal Air Force Mildenhall to participate in Cobra Warrior 24-2. The exercise provided training on air missile defense, offensive counter air and personnel recovery, and focused on tactical high-end warfighting in contested, degraded and limited operating environments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
