Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 21 - Military Chaplains

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 21 - Military Chaplains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Military chaplains are a key part of the U.S. military support system. Not only do they provide spiritual and religious counseling to service members and their families, but they can do so with 100% confidentiality. Tune in to this episode to meet the 122nd Fighter Wing Chaplains and Religious Affairs Airmen who work together to facilitate the free exercise of religion in the military.

    #InternationalPodcastDay

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 09:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82678
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110587167.mp3
    Length: 00:23:49
    Artist 122 FW
    Location: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 21 - Military Chaplains, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    122d Fighter Wing
    Blacksnake Bytes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download