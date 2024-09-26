Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 21 - Military Chaplains

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82678" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Military chaplains are a key part of the U.S. military support system. Not only do they provide spiritual and religious counseling to service members and their families, but they can do so with 100% confidentiality. Tune in to this episode to meet the 122nd Fighter Wing Chaplains and Religious Affairs Airmen who work together to facilitate the free exercise of religion in the military.



#InternationalPodcastDay