This week we examine CAAF’s latest decision concerning implied bias and challenging a panel member for cause. Specifically, we discuss how a judge’s determination for implied bias is reviewed, what role the liberal grant mandate plays in the decision, and what practitioners can do to better shape/argue these challenges.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82676
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110585783.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 44: United States v. Keago (C.A.A.F. 2024), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.