    2024 DJ of the Quarter Submission

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    09.26.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is an audio mix of my radio show from Sept. 26th, 2024, for the DJ of the Quarter competition in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 07:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82668
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110585315.mp3
    Length: 00:09:40
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DJ of the Quarter Submission, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Competition
    DJ
    Audio

