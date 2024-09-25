AFN Rota Morning Joe with the CO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82665" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2024)-Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, spoke with Installation Fire Chief, Richard Henderson and Fire Prevention Chief Christopher Cruz about Fire Prevention Week and and the Fire Muster Challenge, Sept. 27, 2024. "Morning Joe with the CO," has the commanding officer speak on topics related to on-base actives, help new arrivals understand the command and helps keep the installation up-to-date. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown/Released)