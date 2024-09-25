Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Morning Joe with the CO

    SPAIN

    09.26.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Sept. 27, 2024)-Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, spoke with Installation Fire Chief, Richard Henderson and Fire Prevention Chief Christopher Cruz about Fire Prevention Week and and the Fire Muster Challenge, Sept. 27, 2024. "Morning Joe with the CO," has the commanding officer speak on topics related to on-base actives, help new arrivals understand the command and helps keep the installation up-to-date. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 08:04
    Length: 00:35:07
