Coast Guard flies storm tracks ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater airplane crew flew storm tracks over the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. The crew broadcasted the latest weather report to mariners advising them to seek shelter at the nearest safe location. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
