Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The importance of readiness

    The importance of readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADANA, TURKEY

    09.25.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall's keynote address at the 2024 Air and Space Forces Association's Air, Space, and Cyber Conference where he highlighted readiness Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sep. 25, 2024. Members from the 39th Air Base Wing conducted a Titan Ready exercise in support of readiness. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82636
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110583209.mp3
    Length: 00:01:24
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The importance of readiness, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Incirlik
    Titan ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download