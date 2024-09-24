The importance of readiness

American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall's keynote address at the 2024 Air and Space Forces Association's Air, Space, and Cyber Conference where he highlighted readiness Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sep. 25, 2024. Members from the 39th Air Base Wing conducted a Titan Ready exercise in support of readiness. (Defense Media Agency radio newscast by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 02:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82636
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110583209.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
