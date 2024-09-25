Open Line is an hour-long, weekly live broadcast featuring NAVSTA GTMO leadership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 12:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82632
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110581895.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:52
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
