On this episode of the Marne Report, Master Sgt. Julian Gerena, senior career counselor of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, talks about the Rotational Deployment Extension-Assignment Incentive Pay, or RDE-AIP, an assignment incentive pay opportunity which is currently set to end on Sept. 30, for Soldiers in units identified for a rotational deployment to voluntarily extend their current expiration term of service.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 13:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82630
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110581710.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.