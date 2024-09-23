The Pulse - Suicide Awareness Month with Patrick

September is Suicide Awareness Month. In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin interviews Patrick Mitchell, a psychology technician at 1st Armored Brigade's embedded behavioral health clinic. We talked about the difficult topic of suicide and the signs you can look for to help a Soldier or anyone else who is struggling. Patrick also shares his personal story in seeking behavioral health help. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or here.