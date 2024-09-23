KMC Update - USAFE Role 1 Multilateral Engagement

In an effort to strengthen interoperability amongst Eastern European partners while honing-in on battlefield trauma skills, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Office of the Command Surgeon hosted the Role 1 Development Multilateral Engagement at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The training course was the first-ever bringing in military medics from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzgovina. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)