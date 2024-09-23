Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - USAFE Role 1 Multilateral Engagement

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.23.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    In an effort to strengthen interoperability amongst Eastern European partners while honing-in on battlefield trauma skills, the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Office of the Command Surgeon hosted the Role 1 Development Multilateral Engagement at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The training course was the first-ever bringing in military medics from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzgovina. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 03:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82626
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110580437.mp3
    Length: 00:02:14
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    TCCC
    Command Surgeon
    mission partners

