BES Mission Success Podcast Episode 8 featuring the Cargo Movement Operations System (CMOS) Team
Join us for a conversation with Ms. Valerie McKinney, TSgt Steven Whittemore, Mr. Dan McCabe, Mr. Jason Bond, and Mr. Dennis Haugen as we discuss the system that keeps the Air Force moving.
The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.
The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 13:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82624
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110579555.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:00
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BES Mission Success Podcast Ep. 8 - CMOS, by Makayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base