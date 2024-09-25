Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BES Mission Success Podcast Ep. 8 - CMOS

    BES Mission Success Podcast Ep. 8 - CMOS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Audio by Makayla Cameron 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    BES Mission Success Podcast Episode 8 featuring the Cargo Movement Operations System (CMOS) Team

    Join us for a conversation with Ms. Valerie McKinney, TSgt Steven Whittemore, Mr. Dan McCabe, Mr. Jason Bond, and Mr. Dennis Haugen as we discuss the system that keeps the Air Force moving.

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.

    The conclusions and opinions expressed in this presentation are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, or The Air University.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82624
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110579555.mp3
    Length: 00:30:00
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BES Mission Success Podcast Ep. 8 - CMOS, by Makayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base

    TAGS

    AFLCMC
    Business and Enterprise Systems

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download