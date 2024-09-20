Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 9 - Suicide Awareness

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    September is Suicide Awareness Month—a time to raise our voices, share resources, and support those who may be struggling. Take a moment to listen to the latest episode of the Da Guards Podcast. You are never alone—together, we can break the silence and help prevent suicide.

    If you or someone you know needs immediate support, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7. Call 988 or text 838255.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:55
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 9 - Suicide Awareness, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Suicide Awareness Month
    Da Guards

