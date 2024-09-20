The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” featuring Seraph Brass - “Chimera” I. Daydream

This is the world premiere of the concert band version of this work. The piece is part of a series of compositions based on Greek mythology.



Emmy Award winning composer, trumpet soloist, and Grammy nominated recording artist Anthony DiLorenzo, has established himself as one of the most exciting up and coming composers of today. His bold and stylish music is performed throughout the world with the most renowned orchestras including The San Francisco Symphony, The New World Symphony, The Louisiana Philharmonic, The Utah Symphony, The Tokyo Symphony and The Boston Pops Orchestra.



Seraph Brass was founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden with the mission of elevating and showcasing the excellence of female brass players and highlighting musicians from marginalized groups both in personnel and in programming. Winners of the American Prize in Chamber Music, the group has been praised for their “beautiful sounds” (American Record Guide), “fine playing” (Gramophone), and “staggeringly high caliber of performance” (Textura). Now in its ninth touring season, Seraph primarily performs as a quintet, with a dynamic roster drawing from America’s top brass musicians.