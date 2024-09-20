Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warhawk Podcast - S1E1 - First Sergeants

    Warhawk Podcast - S1E1 - First Sergeants

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Audio by Daniel Cruz 

    37th Training Wing

    In our inaugural episode, Warhawk Chief Carlos F. Damian sits down with three of our First Sergeants from across the 37th Training Wing for a candid conversation about life, leadership, and the Air Force.
    Join us as we get to know these dedicated leaders on a personal level. Discover their hobbies, relaxation techniques, and the reasons behind their continued service. We'll also hear about the individuals who have made a significant impact on their military careers, shaping them into the First Sergeants they are today.
    Don't miss this insightful episode as we delve into the experiences and perspectives of those who play a vital role in the lives of our Warhawks.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82616
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110578887.mp3
    Length: 00:37:37
    Composer Warhawks Social Media
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warhawk Podcast - S1E1 - First Sergeants, by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    Warhawks
    Gateway Wing
    Warhawk Podcast

