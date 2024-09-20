Warhawk Podcast - S1E1 - First Sergeants

In our inaugural episode, Warhawk Chief Carlos F. Damian sits down with three of our First Sergeants from across the 37th Training Wing for a candid conversation about life, leadership, and the Air Force.
Join us as we get to know these dedicated leaders on a personal level. Discover their hobbies, relaxation techniques, and the reasons behind their continued service. We'll also hear about the individuals who have made a significant impact on their military careers, shaping them into the First Sergeants they are today.
Don't miss this insightful episode as we delve into the experiences and perspectives of those who play a vital role in the lives of our Warhawks.
|09.23.2024
|09.23.2024 11:22
|Newscasts
|82616
|2409/DOD_110578887.mp3
|00:37:37
|Warhawks Social Media
|US
|7
|0
|0
