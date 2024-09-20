Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Syrian Partnered Raid & SECDEF Speaks with Israeli Counterpart

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.20.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    240920-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 20, 2024) Radio news highlighting U.S. and Syrian partnered raid in Syria targeting ISIS operatives and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held a phone meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to review regional security. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 04:13
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Naples
    SECDEF
    Syria

