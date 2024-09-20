240920-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 20, 2024) Radio news highlighting U.S. and Syrian partnered raid in Syria targeting ISIS operatives and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III held a phone meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to review regional security. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 04:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82608
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110578458.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Syrian Partnered Raid & SECDEF Speaks with Israeli Counterpart, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.