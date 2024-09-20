A 60-second spot about the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command's Security Operation Center and the procedures for reporting suspicious activity. Military members, DoD civilians and contractors that hold security clearances must report suspicious activities to their unit security manager. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2024 22:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82603
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110578274.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|N/A
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Reporting suspicious activities, by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.