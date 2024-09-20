Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Reporting suspicious activities

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 60-second spot about the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command's Security Operation Center and the procedures for reporting suspicious activity. Military members, DoD civilians and contractors that hold security clearances must report suspicious activities to their unit security manager. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.22.2024 22:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Security
    Accountability
    INSCOM
    Radio Spot
    Army Intelligence and Security Command
    suspicious activities

