Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: U.S. - Croatia PR ACE Training

    AFN Aviano Radio News: U.S. - Croatia PR ACE Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.20.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron's participation in the personnel recovery agile combat employment exercise with the Croatian Air Force in Pula, Croatia. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82600
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110575057.mp3
    Length: 00:03:04
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: U.S. - Croatia PR ACE Training, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    56th Rescue Squadron
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    57th Rescue Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download