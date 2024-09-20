AFN Aviano Radio News: U.S. - Croatia PR ACE Training

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron's participation in the personnel recovery agile combat employment exercise with the Croatian Air Force in Pula, Croatia. Exercising elements of Agile Combat Employment enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
