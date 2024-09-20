Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 12

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode of Lightning Within 5, we sat down with the new 325th Fighter Wing command team to talk about their leadership philosophies, their Air Force stories, and what Team Tyndall can expect under their tenure.

    Length: 00:46:38
