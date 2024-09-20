Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: National Preparedness Month

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on National Preparedness Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Throughout the month, the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight hosted various events, including informational booths, school presentations, and emergency kit raffles, aimed at boosting preparedness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 11:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st fighter Wing
    National Preparedness Month
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    Emergency Management Flight

