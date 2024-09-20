American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on National Preparedness Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Throughout the month, the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight hosted various events, including informational booths, school presentations, and emergency kit raffles, aimed at boosting preparedness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 11:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82596
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110574981.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: National Preparedness Month, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.