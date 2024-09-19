Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - German Border Checks and CMSAF Wright Building Dedication

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Border guards in Germany will be increasing documentation checks along all land borders during a six-month period between September 2024 and March 2025. In the Kaiserslautern Military Community, former chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright, attended a renaming ceremony, dedicating the Airman Leadership School building on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, in his honor. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 04:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82585
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110574507.mp3
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Germany
    CMSAF
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Bundeswehr
    Airman Leadership School
    Kaleth Wright

