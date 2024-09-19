Border guards in Germany will be increasing documentation checks along all land borders during a six-month period between September 2024 and March 2025. In the Kaiserslautern Military Community, former chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright, attended a renaming ceremony, dedicating the Airman Leadership School building on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, in his honor. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
This work, KMC Update - German Border Checks and CMSAF Wright Building Dedication, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
