KMC Update - German Border Checks and CMSAF Wright Building Dedication

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82585" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Border guards in Germany will be increasing documentation checks along all land borders during a six-month period between September 2024 and March 2025. In the Kaiserslautern Military Community, former chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Kaleth Wright, attended a renaming ceremony, dedicating the Airman Leadership School building on Kapaun Air Station, Germany, in his honor. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)