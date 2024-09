Marine Minute: 37-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME, I’M LCPL JOSEPH DEMARCUS WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINE CORPS EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL TECHNICIANS WITH MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE – DARWIN, AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE SERVICE MEMBERS AND CANADIAN SOLDIERS, SEARCHED FOR AND REMOVED EXPLOSIVE REMNANTS OF WAR DURING OPERATION RENDER SAFE 2024-2 IN MUNDA, NEW GEORGIA, SOLOMON ISLANDS.



OPERATION RENDER SAFE 2024-2 IS AN AUSTRALIAN-LED OPERATION TO EXCHANGE EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE TACTICS, TECHNIQUES AND PROCEDURES AND REDUCE THE RISK OF EXPLOSIVE REMNANTS OF WAR.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY CPL. KYLE CHAN.



THE PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS MARINE CORPS CH-53E SUPER STALLION HELICOPTERS ASSIGNED TO THE 1ST MARINE AIRCRAFT WING, FLYING IN FORMATION PRIOR TO FUJI VIPER OFF THE COAST OF OKINAWA, JAPAN



FUJI VIPER IS A REGULARLY SCHEDULED TRAINING EVOLUTION THAT ALLOWS INFANTRY UNITS TO MAINTAIN THEIR LETHALITY AND PROFICIENCY IN INFANTRY AND COMBINED ARMS TACTICS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.