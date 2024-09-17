Roll Call - Episode #67

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82549" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Chris Gottschall, 126th Security Forces Squadron, is our guest on the podcast he discusses his role in the 126th Security Forces Squadron, the role of the squadron in the Wing and his busy civilian career.