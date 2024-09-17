Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #67

    Roll Call - Episode #67

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Ariana Freeman and Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Capt. Chris Gottschall, 126th Security Forces Squadron, is our guest on the podcast he discusses his role in the 126th Security Forces Squadron, the role of the squadron in the Wing and his busy civilian career.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82549
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110568940.mp3
    Length: 00:24:53
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #67, by TSgt Ariana Freeman and SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download