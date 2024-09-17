The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Landlord-Tenant

On this episode of the Art of Law, we are joined by Michael Bassett who will walk us through common issues that our office sees concerning landlord-tenant issues. We will look at what your rights are as tenants under Utah law.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 12:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:21:18
|Location:
|UTAH, US
