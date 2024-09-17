Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Landlord-Tenant

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Audio by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    On this episode of the Art of Law, we are joined by Michael Bassett who will walk us through common issues that our office sees concerning landlord-tenant issues.  We will look at what your rights are as tenants under Utah law.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 12:19
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:21:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Art of Law at Hill AFB - Landlord-Tenant, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

