    Avengers Podcast – Ep 04 – Command Conversations

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Audio by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Episode 04 features an introduction and conversation with Col. Anthony Straw, 340th Flying Training Group commander, about his journey in the Air Force, his perspective on leadership development, and his goals for the 340th Avengers.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 00:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:19
    Artist 340th Flying Training Group
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
    340FTG
    Avengers Podcast

