30 second radio spot for the Army Substance Abuse Program for the month of September 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 09:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82526
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110565183.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by SGT Laranda Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.