Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month

    Suicide Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.16.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Laranda Flores 

    AFN Vicenza

    30 second radio spot for the Army Substance Abuse Program for the month of September 2024.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82526
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110565183.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by SGT Laranda Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    prevention
    Italy
    suicide
    army
    AFN Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download