Radio Spot- It's Fall Ya'll

A 30 second spot about the Ramstein Youth Programs first late night night event for kids ages 9-12. The event will be held September 27th from 7 to 10 pm. Join them for a night of laughter, creativity, and the delightful scents of freshly baked fall treats. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 03:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
