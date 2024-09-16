Radio Spot- It's Fall Ya'll

A 30 second spot about the Ramstein Youth Programs first late night night event for kids ages 9-12. The event will be held September 27th from 7 to 10 pm. Join them for a night of laughter, creativity, and the delightful scents of freshly baked fall treats. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)