    Radio Spot- It's Fall Ya'll

    Radio Spot- It's Fall Ya'll

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.16.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30 second spot about the Ramstein Youth Programs first late night night event for kids ages 9-12. The event will be held September 27th from 7 to 10 pm. Join them for a night of laughter, creativity, and the delightful scents of freshly baked fall treats. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 03:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82518
    Length: 00:00:26
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    AFN
    Spot
    Radio Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Ramstein Youth Programs

