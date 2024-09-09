A 30 second spot about silent reading hour at the Ramstein Library November 6 from 5 to 6 pm in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information about this contact the Ramstein Library. (Defense Media Activity Audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 05:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Radio Spot - Silent Reading Night November, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
