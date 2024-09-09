AFN Bahrain - Cupid Interview

Radio interview featuring Bryson Bernard, aka Cupid, the Line-Dancing King. We talked about him as an artist and his background, what he is doing in Bahrain, and what his tour is about. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)